Blast near embassy: Man in jacket is only probe lead so far

The blast took place near the Israel embassy on Jan 29. The probe has been transferred to the NIA. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Days after a low intensity IED blast took place near the Israel Embassy, the Delhi Police Special Cell has found footage which shows a man wearing a jacket and carrying a bag walking on the pavement 10 minutes before the blast. This, officials say, is the only suspicious thing found by the anti-terror wing of Delhi Police after scanning over 200 CCTV clips.

Sources told The Indian Express that they scanned footage from over 150 CCTVs, including those from two security cameras installed at one of the gates of the embassy and opposite the building. “The footage of the embassy camera shows a man, aged around 35, walking on the pavement, wearing a jacket and mask. The footage from opposite the building covers only the entrance of the building, not the pavement,” a source said.

Teams of the New Delhi Range are collecting footage from more CCTVs in the vicinity and trying to find out about the suspicious man.

The government, meanwhile, handed over the probe in the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The blast took place around 5 pm on APJ Abdul Kalam Road on January 29, damaging a few parked vehicles.

“The case has been transferred to NIA which will re-register the FIR of Delhi Police in the matter. The case is of a serious nature and may have trans-national links. Since NIA is the premier counter-terror agency with international jurisdiction, the case has been given to it,” said a Home Ministry official.

The Indian Express had reported Sunday that investigators had found clues pointing to a sophisticated attempt at launching a coordinated international attack by a trans-national group with the aim of sending a message.

Sources in the security establishment said preliminary forensic examination of the site and the bomb have revealed that the explosive used in the bomb was PETN. A military grade explosive, PETN is not easily available and has been used by groups such as Al Qaeda for making bombs.

The IED was packed with ball bearings in a can and dropped in a flower pot across the road from the Israel embassy.