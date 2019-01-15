Blamed for stealing Rs 150, 17-year-old boy kills father in Delhi

A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his father to death after the latter accused him of stealing Rs 150 from their house in the Eastern range, police said.

According to police, the boy and his mother took the victim to the hospital. “We detained him at the hospital and he has been charged with murder,” said a police officer, adding that the father’s body has been sent to a local mortuary for post-mortem.

“The boy has been questioned about the case. He tried to mislead us, but later confessed to the crime. According to his family members, he is a minor… we are looking into his school certificates and other documents to verify his exact age,” said the officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh said the victim sustained a stab wound to his chest. Police were informed about the incident through a PCR call at 11.15 am from the hospital.

According to police, the minor used to work at a private company and earned a small sum. However, he never shared it with his family members, and it became a bone of contention between them, police said.

Relatives of the boy’s family informed police that father and son fought numerous times on previous occasions as well, over the boy not pitching in to help his family meet their daily expenses.

On the day of the incident, police said the father found that Rs 150 was missing and he suspected his son. The son denied his involvement in the theft and got into a heated argument with his father. His wife tried to intervene in the fight, but the victim allegedly hurled abuses at her.

“The juvenile told us that he got angry that his mother was insulted and got into a scuffle with his father. He then took a kitchen knife and stabbed his father dead,” said a police officer.