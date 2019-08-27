Blame lack of streetlights on unpaid bills, says Delhi firm

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has accused the North MCD and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) of non-payment of Rs 10 crore in dues and claimed it has resulted in over 60,000 streetlights remaining non-operational in North Delhi. The discom said the dues were accrued over the last 15 months. It had raised similar allegations in June as well.

“We are unable to maintain these lights, leading to darkness in certain areas, and making them unsafe for the citizens. We have also written several letters to all authorities concerned and the Chief Secretary of Delhi Government,” said Sanjay Banga, CEO of TPDDL.

According to officials, the discom requires around Rs 68 lakh each month to maintain streetlights. However, TPDDL alleged that a tussle between North MCD and DSIIDC over the ownership of the streetlights have resulted in accumulation of arrears.

Varsha Joshi, Commissioner of North civic body, said, “We pay the electricity bill even though DSIIDC should take care of it. However, maintenance should be handled by DSIIDC, as per a decision of the Minister of Urban Development. We keep pursuing it with them.” Meanwhile, a senior DSIIDC official called it a pressure tactic: “The figure cited by TPDDL is highly inflated. By issuing such statements every few months, Tata is trying to put pressure on these agencies.”