Thursday, August 04, 2022

‘Blackmailing type of litigation’: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 10 lakh cost on NGO

The court dismissed New Rise Foundation Regd. Charitable Trust’s petition against an alleged unauthorised structure in Neb Sarai.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 3:21:20 pm
The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said in the case the amount is not paid within 30 days, the sub-divisional magistrate, Saket, will recover the amount. (File photo)

Observing it is unfortunate that the “noble forum” of public interest litigation (PIL) is now being used for “blackmailing” the citizens, Delhi High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on an NGO for “sheer abuse of the process of law” and directed that the amount be paid to the Army War Widows Fund within 30 days.

“This is not a PIL at all. It is, in fact, a litigation based upon certain photographs resulting in blackmailing type of litigation,” said the court, while dismissing New Rise Foundation Regd. Charitable Trust’s petition against an alleged unauthorised structure in Neb Sarai.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said in the case the amount is not paid within 30 days, the sub-divisional magistrate, Saket, will recover the amount “as arrears of land revenue and shall transfer the same to the Army War Widows Fund with intimation to the registrar general of this court”.

The registrar general has been further directed by the court to monitor the recovery. The petitioner should appear before the registrar general for reporting compliance on September 2, said the court.

When the petition came up for hearing before the court on July 29, the counsel representing the MCD alleged that the NGO was involved in blackmailing the builders and other people. The same organisation earlier also had filed a writ petition related to the same property, the counsel added.

When the matter was taken up on June 2, the division bench was inclined to impose cost as it was a frivolous writ petition, the court was told. The bench, thereafter, permitted the writ petitioner to withdraw the writ petition.

When the counsel representing the NGO admitted that the property in question was the subject matter of the earlier case as well, the court said the suppression of facts has been admitted before the court.

More from Delhi

“It is a settled proposition of law that a person who does not come with clean hands and suppresses material facts is not entitled for any relief whatsoever. The petitioner, otherwise also, wants a roving enquiry to be done based upon some photographs and there is no other evidence brought on record to arrive at a conclusion that the structure in question is an unauthorised construction,” it said.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 03:21:20 pm

