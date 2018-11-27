Blackbuck death prompts police probe, and some concern in nearby village

Days after a blackbuck was found dead in a Greater Noida village, forest officials said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, against unknown persons at Rabupura police station.

“We were informed by residents of Maksudpur, situated in Rabupura gram sabha, that loud shrieks of a blackbuck were heard between 1-1.30 am Saturday. On reaching the spot, we found that the animal’s hoof was stuck in a metal entrapment… it had a fracture. Despite the injury, it ran around the field for some time and eventually died. We suspect it was being poached and are questioning locals for details,” said Sital Pahwan, Forest Range Officer (Greater Noida).

The blackbuck belongs to the antelope family and is listed under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Hunting and poaching blackbucks is a non-bailable offence and can invite a jail term of up to six years. Eyewitnesses said people carrying torches were chasing the animal across the farmland. “I was sitting in my ashram when I heard the commotion… We spotted a group with flashlights, running behind it. But when they realised the animal was close to the village, they fled. We tried to rescue the animal, but it ran away and bled to death,” said Nain Giri (36), a resident.

Officials said villages under Jewar block, including Maksudpur, Fazilpur and Jaunchana, are part of the grazing belt for blackbucks. Around 500-600 are currently in this region of Western UP, added officials. “As per information, people from Haryana visit this belt and lay metal entrapments at night. A team has been formed and we have stepped up midnight vigils,” said Pahwan.

Villagers claimed another blackbuck had died in a similar fashion on September 24. “Since most grazing spots for antelopes are in the interiors, forest officials rarely visit or supervise the area. The administration needs to step up to protect them,” said Joginder (57). Villagers added that the blackbuck that died was an aged male and the “leader of its group”.