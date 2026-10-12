Black ribbons in court: Delhi High Court Bar members to protest ‘police excesses’

On Saturday, many advocates were detained by the Delhi Police as part of the massive crackdown on the protesters demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) will wear black ribbons on Monday to register their protest against “police excesses” against the legal fraternity during the protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The decision, conveyed through a notice issued on Sunday, comes after the Association had condemned the detention of several lawyers and the alleged use of excessive force by police against people who attempted to take part in the protest.

On Saturday, the DHCBA said, “The DHCBA expresses its strongest disapproval of the excessive and disproportionate use of force against the protesting lawyers, including women advocates.”