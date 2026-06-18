Delhi doctor batters house help to death in Kailash Hills, arrested

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A Delhi doctor allegedly killed his 45-year-old house help by battering her with a bat in the upscale Kailash Hills area Tuesday morning, police said.
Police said the accused, Dr Manish Gupta, 54, has been arrested. He runs his own dental clinic near his house in Mount Kailash.
Police said the incident came to light when a call was received at 11.30 am from a neighbour at the Amar Colony police station about a body being found.
“At 11.36 am, information regarding the murder of a woman near Dr Manish Gupta’s house, Mount Kailash, was received at Amar Colony police station. The caller said the body of a woman was lying, soaked in blood, on the rooftop of an adjacent building,” said DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari.
When police reached the spot, they found the doctor squatting near the body. He allegedly told police that he had hit her with a bat and then stabbed with a knife.
The woman was later identified as Meena.
“The accused was beside the body. He admitted to hitting the victim with a bat and later stabbing her with a knife. Gupta has been apprehended and he is being questioned regarding the motive,” said DCP Tiwari.
Police said initial questioning revealed that Meena had been working at the doctor’s house for the past 10 years. Recently, police said, the doctor suspected that she was allegedly trying to steal from him.
“The doctor’s statements are being verified and motive is being ascertained,” a police source said.
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