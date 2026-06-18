Delhi doctor batters house help to death in Kailash Hills, arrested

The doctor runs his own dental clinic near his house in Mount Kailash. (Express Photo)

A Delhi doctor allegedly killed his 45-year-old house help by battering her with a bat in the upscale Kailash Hills area Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said the accused, Dr Manish Gupta, 54, has been arrested. He runs his own dental clinic near his house in Mount Kailash.

Police said the incident came to light when a call was received at 11.30 am from a neighbour at the Amar Colony police station about a body being found.

“At 11.36 am, information regarding the murder of a woman near Dr Manish Gupta’s house, Mount Kailash, was received at Amar Colony police station. The caller said the body of a woman was lying, soaked in blood, on the rooftop of an adjacent building,” said DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari.