Black fungus cases in Covid patients being seen again

COVID-19 testing of passengers being conducted at East Delhi weekly market as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Doctors in Delhi are witnessing a rise in cases of Covid-19 triggered Mucormycisis in patients again.

Black Fungus, or Mucormycosis (previously called zygomycosis) is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. Mucormycosis mainly affects people who have health problems or take medicines that lower the body’s ability to fight germs and sickness. The disease can be fatal.

Symptoms of the disease are face numbness, nose obstructions on one side, swelling in eyes, or pain.

Doctors had flagged an increase in such cases in December last year as well, when they saw 12 such cases within 15 days.

According to senior ENT Surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Manish Munjal, these cases are being seen again in Covid patients.

“We are seeing a rise in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by Covid 19 again. In the last two days we have admitted 6 cases of Mucormycisis. Last year this deadly infection caused a high mortality with many patients suffering from loss of eyesight, removal of nose and jaw bone,” he said.

Doctors at the hospital said that the use of steroids could be one reason for the fungal infection.

“Use of steroids in treatment of Covid infection, plus the fact that many Covid patients have diabetes as co-morbidity could be the reasons for a rise in the number of black fungus infections again. Covid patients with weak immunity are more prone to this deadly infection,” said Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Department of ENT, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.