‘Black box’ for errant officials in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad administration has placed a ‘black box’ at the district magistrate (DM) office for public to drop in complaints against errant officials.

“In order to make government processes more visible, we have introduced the ‘black box’ for the public. In this, people can submit, with their names or anonymously, their complaints against officials in any part of the district. An enquiry will be conducted on the prima facie allegation and action will be taken accordingly. We want to encourage the public to provide feedback on corruption,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad district magistrate.

The DM will monitor complaints and a plan will be prepared to speedily dispose them.

According to sources, the administration had been receiving complaints about alleged corrupt conduct of some officials and that information needed to be collated. In the previous month, an official was caught taking a bribe by other employees in the Collectorate’s record room number 1, following which the DM called for strict action.

