Delhi: BJP’s Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh get campaign bans over ‘goli maaro’, ‘rape’ remarks

The Election Commission has barred BJP leader and Minister of State, Finance, Anurag Thakur and Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh from campaigning for 72 and 96 hours respectively, starting Thursday evening, for the remarks they have made over the past four days.

Thakur had, at a rally in Rithala on Monday, raised the first half of a slogan, ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko’, egging the audience to complete it by shouting ‘Goli maaro saalon ko’.

Singh, meanwhile, had told ANI that protesters at Shaheen Bagh will “enter your homes and rape your sisters and daughters”.

The Congress had complained to the Election Commission, demanding action against both. The office of Delhi Chief Election Officer had also sent a report to the EC regarding the comments. EC officials said the ban was imposed as the commission was not satisfied by the response of the two BJP leaders to the notices they had been served.

Thakur and Singh have already been removed from BJP’s star campaigners’ list on orders of the EC. According to the EC, Thakur had responded to the commission’s show-cause notice on Thursday, where he said that he had only said ‘desh ke gaddaron ko’ and it was the crowd that responded in a way they saw fit. Thakur had also made a request for a personal hearing, which was declined.

“The Commission has carefully considered the matter and is of the considered view that Anurag Thakur has made undesirable and objectionable statements which have the tone and tenor to aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred between different religious communities…” the notice said.

Meanwhile, AAP also approached the EC with a complaint against Singh and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said the statements made by the leaders violate clause (2) Part-I of the Model Code of Conduct .

