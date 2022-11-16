BJP’s ‘seva’ vs AAP’s Kejriwal: both parties launch campaign songs ahead of MCD polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has ruled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the last 15 years, Tuesday launched its campaign song called ‘BJP Ka Matlab Seva Hai’ for the upcoming civic polls.

In the Bhojpuri video song, the saffron party has highlighted the work done by the Central Government and MCD under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the coronavirus pandemic while taking a jab at its rival Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for what it said was shoddy governance and unfulfilled promises.

The theme song, composed and sung by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, starts with the sound of a conch shell and the line “BJP means service, keep us as your servant. We don’t do hollow publicity, keep us at your feet.”

The video also shows PM Modi interacting with people from different backgrounds and the developmental work and schemes like free housing schemes for EWS residents, yoga, and Covid management done by the Central Government during the pandemic. “Modi ki seva hi dharma hai, apna sevak banaye rakhna,” it adds.

The BJP’s MCD campaign song also highlights some of the other big projects of the Central government and MCD such as the Pragati Maidan tunnel, Kartavya Path, and the Waste to Wonder Park. It mentions and shows how the BJP worked for the welfare of the people despite the pandemic and how the government distributed food and free vaccines. The theme song also shows garbage being removed and how the rubbish at the three landfill sites in the national capital—Ghazipur, Okhla, and Burari—was tackled by the MCD.

Through its song, the BJP also attacked the AAP and called it a paapi or sinner for not cleaning the Yamuna. “MCD cleaned the lakes by recycling the sewage water while Kejri has turned the River Yamuna into a drain.” It attacked the AAP over the now-scrapped liquor policy and said, “If the BJP would have not been there in the MCD, the AAP would have opened liquor shops on every street.”

The saffron party also highlighted the rising pollution level and how Delhi has become a “gas chamber” because of the false promises of the AAP.

The song was launched by the Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and the event was also attended by the Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari, and senior party leaders Harish Khurana, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, and others.

After launching the song, Gupta said, “The song shows the real picture and reality of Delhi due to the misrule of the Kejriwal government.”

Tiwari said, “The song is not just the call of Delhi and the BJP has decided to take it to the streets. Through the song, we have also tried to convey the problems faced by the people of Delhi in the last eight years under the Kejriwal government.”

Meanwhile, the AAP also launched its campaign song titled “Janta Ki Tayari Hai, Kejriwal Ki Baari Hai” to woo voters ahead of the upcoming MCD polls. The song was launched by Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Manish Sisodia. The AAP’s campaign song has been sung by the party MLA Dilip Pandey and lyrics have been written by Lokesh Singh from the Cultural Cell of the AAP’s Bihar State wing.

As many 2021 candidates have filed nominations for the 250 wards for the MCD elections scheduled to be held on December 4. From the BJP, 423 candidates have filed their nomination, 334 from Congress, 492 from the AAP, 149 from the BSP, and 507 are Independent candidates. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded 20 of its candidates, and 33 from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The votes will be counted on December 7.