BJP’s poll pitch: Better homes for slum residents

After passing a Bill in the Lok Sabha to regularise unauthorised colonies, the BJP will now focus on people living in the capital’s slum clusters with a scheme that promises better homes for them.

More than 4 lakh people live in sub-standard housing in around 700 slums and JJ (jhuggi-jhopri) clusters. Many such homes lack basic facilities such as clear water, sewer connections and toilets.

To this end, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which is the nodal agency for implementation of in-situ development of JJ clusters, has completed the demand survey of 32 JJ clusters and started a survey of 160 slums on DDA lands in various parts of the city. Roughly 85,000 households are present in these areas.

Demand surveys are done to assess and ascertain the viability of a proposed housing project or scheme. Factors such as availability of land or any other upcoming project by a builder or third party are usually evaluated.

For the remaining 180-plus JJ clusters on DDA and central government land, the demand survey will be carried out by engaging an agency on a priority basis, said a DDA official.

A total of 376 JJ clusters exist on DDA and central government land spread across Delhi, and comprise about 1.73 lakh households, covering an area of 40 lakh square kilometres.

DDA vice-chairperson Tarun Kapoor said one of the verticals of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna is ‘jahan jhuggi wahin makan’, and the process has been started under it. After the demand survey, the DDA will float a tender and a detailed project report will be readied so that work can start.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has earlier said that the Centre’s ‘jahan jhuggi wahin makaan’ and ‘nal se jal’ schemes will be the party’s main pitch to people living in jhuggis during the Assembly elections.

A senior BJP leader said the party or the urban development ministry will soon make an announcement in this regard. It will also be emphasised that those living in slums on Delhi government land vote for BJP so they can reap the benefits too.

