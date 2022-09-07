BJP’s plan to keep pressure on AAP: Hop on the Metro

The BJP Delhi leadership has been told to carry out a sustained campaign against the AAP liquor policy and train guns on them at least till the Gujarat and Himachal assembly elections, sources in the party said.

To this end, the party MPs from Delhi will be travelling on the Metro in the coming days, which would be followed by campaigns, including nukkad sabhas and two-day outreach programmes by party president JP Nadda, senior leaders said.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said all MPs present in Delhi at present would take the Metro over the next few days. He said the idea is to go among the people and speak to them about corruption. On Wednesday, 13 leaders, including MP Manoj Tiwari and national vice-president Baijayant Panda, will travel in the Metro. Tiwari will take the Metro train from Lakshmi Nagar and Bidhuri from Vishwavidyalaya.

Party chief Nadda will hold a two-day pravas (outreach) in Delhi during which he will meet party workers till the mandal-level to inject fresh energy on how to take the message to the masses, said an office bearer in the state unit.

Sources said the party leaders have been told to go all guns blazing, especially till the Vidhan Sabha polls in Gujarat and Himachal as the party believes that they need to “counter and expose” AAP in Delhi if it wants to stop it in other parts of the country.

The AAP is the only party besides Congress and BJP with Chief Ministers in two states. The elections in Gujarat and Himachal are scheduled for November-December.

Senior leaders in the party said the whole campaign against the AAP ever since the arrest of Health Minister Satyendar Jain is being closely monitored by the central leadership.

The senior leader said Delhi BJP received clear instructions from the central leadership to reformulate its communication strategy and “build a narrative” against the AAP – something it has failed to do in recent times.

It is for the first time in years that the central office is being used more than the state office for holding press briefings on Delhi issues, with central senior spokespersons like Sambit Patra, Gaurav Bhatia and all MPs taking an active stand on issues.

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the party would hit where it would hurt the AAP the most – its plank of being born out of an anti-corruption movement and its projection as an honest party.

The leaders have also been instructed to stick to attacking the AAP over the liquor policy and not get into a debate on the PM vs the CM, or any other debate that AAP tries to pull them into, said another BJP leader.