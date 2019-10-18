BJP’s plan: Bringing Opposition workers into fold

Try to induct booth-level workers from other parties and reach out to heads of temples, self-help groups, dairies and NGOs — this is part of the BJP’s booth management plan that was chalked out Wednesday.

In a meeting held at the BJP office, chaired by the four general secretaries — Siddharthan, Ravinder Gupta, Kuljeet Chahal and Rajesh Bhatia — party leaders were given a list of 22 tasks that they have to complete for strengthening their booths. “Make 20 new members from SC, ST and OBC communities in each booth and hold regular meetings,” the instructions read.

Explained Poll strategy Booth-level micro-management has been an important part of the BJP’s campaigning in elections across the country and in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. During the general elections, the party not only appointed presidents to 13,000 of 13,816 booths but also panna pramukhs for 8-10 families each.

Leaders have also been asked to prepare a list of four workers in every booth who own smartphones and a motorcycle, each.

A senior leader said that though big leaders from other parties switching loyalties is what usually makes news, it is the smaller leaders drifting away that make a big difference on the ground. Referring to requirements such as smartphones and bikes, he said: “Bikes help as election nears… during voting, it helps in mobilisation. Smartphone users help propagate the party’s ideology at the booth level.”

Leaders have also been asked to make arrangements for booth workers to communicate regularly with RSS members of the area. Office bearers have also been asked to ensure the updated voter list has names of people who recently applied for membership.

Asked about the meet, Gupta said, “General secretaries and senior office bearers have been given a district each, whose focus will be on implementing ideas chalked out by the organisation.”