BJP’s pink smart cards replace AAP’s pink tickets

Restricting free travel in DTC and cluster buses to women and transgender residents of the Capital, the Delhi government on Monday launched Pink Saheli Smart Card, replacing paper-based pink ticketing scheme introduced by the AAP government in 2019. During the AAP regime, all women — even those who were not residents of Delhi — could travel for free on buses run by DTC and cluster bus services. So far, over 200 crore pink-coloured tickets have been sold.

What is Pink Saheli Smart Card scheme? Pink-coloured smart cards will be issued for free travel in DTC and cluster buses.

Beneficiaries can also use same card for paid travel on DMRC, RRTS, and other public transport services.

3 cards to be issued: Pink-coloured card for women, blue-coloured card for general commuters, and orange-coloured card for monthly pass holders.

In the first phase, pink and blue cards will be launched on Tuesday. Who is eligible? Women and transgender residents of Delhi.

Above 5 years of age

Those having valid ID proof (Aadhaar/Voter ID), residential proof Also Read | You can ride the bus, but do you belong? The hidden cost of Delhi’s Pink Passes How to avail the scheme? Cards will be distributed from Tuesday at around 50 centres, including DM and SDM offices, selected DTC centres.

Counters will be open from 9 am to 5 pm, seven days a week initially

Hindon Mercantile Limited (Mufinpay) and Airtel Payments Bank Limited to issue cards.

Cards will be integrated with Automatic Fare Collection System.

Pink cards will be issued free of cost How will the pink cards work? Each card will be linked to beneficiary’s mobile and Aadhaar numbers to verify age, gender and Delhi residency.

Each will function as a touch-free and secure smart card, maintaining accurate digital record of every journey, assisting in route planning and optimising bus deployment.