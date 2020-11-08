BJP’s MP and MLA from Gandhi Nagar at loggerheads over traffic issue

With several shops for readymade garments and textiles on both sides of the road, where loading -unloading of goods takes place, Gandhi Nagar Market sees several traffic jams. (Archive)

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai, though both from the BJP, are at loggerheads over the issue of finding a solution to traffic jams on the Gandhi Nagar main road. The area falls under the East Delhi constituency.

While Bajpai wants that commercial vehicles should not be allowed in the area during peak hours — from 1 pm to 7 pm — Gambhir wants area to be declared one-way instead of stopping entry of any vehicle.

The issue has also led to confrontation between the leaders, with Bajpai saying he had suggested that tempos, delivery vans and rickshaws carrying commercial items for delivery not be allowed on the 1-km road. With several shops for readymade garments and textiles on both sides of the road, where loading unloading of goods takes place through the day, Gandhi Nagar Market sees several traffic jams.

“I met with residents, traders, police. Plans were finalised and had to be kicked off from November 5 on a 20-day trial basis… which our MP got stalled by making phone calls to senior police officers… Though Gambhir ji is from my party, concern for people comes first for me,” Bajpai told The Indian Express. Gambhir responded saying stopping commercial vehicles is not the solution and would cause problems to traders and shopkeepers, whose business has already been hit due to Covid: “Gandhi Nagar is Asia’s largest clothing market. I stand fully with the merchants. Due to Covid, the market was hit. I spoke to the DCP and they agreed to start one-way traffic after Diwali on a trial basis.”

“If we succeed, we will continue it. But stopping commercial vehicles is not the solution and would cause many problems to merchants and shopkeepers,” said Gambhir. To this, Bajpai said it was residents and traders who had supported his plan as they feared one-way traffic will not solve the problems due to commercial vehicles parking haphazardly and unloading goods, causing traffic jams.

Sunil Jain, general secretary of Gandhi nagar (Subhash Road) wholesale readymade market association, said: “If the area is declared one-way, some can use internal roads and this can lead to jams. And if commercial vehicles are stopped, it will pose problems for traders as they have to unload and load their supplies.Traders should also ensure if they are halting a vehicle, there should be no jam.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.