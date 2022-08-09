BJP’s media, zila staff: Meet Tyagi supporters who barged into society

A district secretary (zila mantri) of the Yuva Morcha and a district media in-charge of the BJP are among the 10 accused named in an FIR registered on Monday morning, hours after a group of men allegedly supporting Shrikant Tyagi barged into Grand Omaxe residential society in Noida’s sector 93B the previous night. The Indian Express met with the families of both men in Loni on Monday.

The FIR, registered on the complaint of a security supervisor of Grand Omaxe, stated that at 7.50 pm, at least 10 men arrived in two SUVs “to spoil the atmosphere of the society… with wrong intention”. The FIR added that the men threatened the guards, beat up residents and also clashed with the police.

Police have arrested six persons so far — Nitin Tyagi, Lokendra Tyagi, Rahul Tyagi, Charchil Rana, Prince Tyagi and Ravi Pandit.

Prince Tyagi’s (24) family told The Indian Express Monday that he had gone with six-seven people to visit Shrikant Tyagi’s wife, who is their distant relative, to check on her and her children and offer legal advice as Prince is a practicing lawyer at Karkardooma court.

Outside his house in Prashant Vihar in Loni on Monday, a standee with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders J P Nadda, Yogi Adityanath and Tejasvi Surya, in Hindi, read, “Office Prince Tyagi, district media in-charge, BJP”.

Sunita Tyagi, Prince’s mother, said: “We have never met Shrikant Tyagi. My daughter-in-law is a distant relative of his wife. My son had gone to just meet her and check on her in the aftermath of the incident. Yesterday evening, he went to the gym and later one of his friends informed me that he had gone to Noida with 5-6 friends. I suspect they took him along for legal advice. We only got to know from media reports around 9.30 pm that he has been detained. He is not a gunda (goon) and is being falsely framed.”

His father, Praveen Tyagi, who has a tent house and catering business, said that Prince had been associated with the BJP for over four years and had been handling their media at the district level.

“He participated in local rallies and events organised by the party and the local MLA during election time to whip up support. He has a keen interest in politics. I tried dissuading him several times from participating in politics. We don’t know Shrikant Tyagi personally; he did come to attend local functions in the area,” said Praveen.

The family of Ravi Pandit alias Ravi Kumar (26), a resident of Ram Park Colony in Loni, Ghaziabad, said that he had been associated with the BJP for over 1-1.5 years and was the district secretary (zila mantri) of the party’s Yuva Morcha or youth wing in Ghaziabad.

“Agar wo badmaash hote toh gate par entry kyun karte (If they were goons, why would they enter their names in a register at the gate)? Why did the guards allow them permission to enter the society? Ravi had simply accompanied a group of friends, who were visiting Shrikant Tyagi’s family in the society. He has no direct association with Shrikant. Around 5 pm, a Scorpio with four-five people arrived and took him along. They did not create any ruckus or fight with anyone as has been alleged,” said a family member.

He added that Ravi has been associated with the party for over 18 months and attended rallies and campaigned for the party in Loni-Ghaziabad area in the recent assembly elections in UP. “He has a garment business and is also involved in political activities,” said the family member.

Another family member, requesting anonymity, said, “BJP leaders have visited our house. In several rallies, Ravi accompanied them.”

Loni MLA from BJP Nand Kishor Gurjar did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.