BJP’s Kapil Mishra draws parallel between Jamia students & Ajmal Kasab

Jamia students allegedly assaulted by police and CRPF personnel on December 15 were at the receiving of vitriol by BJP leaders Monday, with Kapil Mishra, the party’s MLA candidate in the recently held Delhi elections, comparing them to 26/11 terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab, and BJP’s national IT head Amit Malviya saying the nation gets “riots” in exchange for helping educate students of the university.

“Had Kasab run inside a library with his gun that day, he would have been called innocent,” tweeted Mishra, who lost the Model Town seat by over 10,000 votes. Mishra’s “shoot the traitors” chant and calling Delhi polls an India-Pakistan contest had come under criticism from Home Minister Amit Shah, who said such statements may have contributed to BJP’s Delhi defeat.

Asked about his comments, Mishra said: “Why has the limited video been released? It is clear that they were not students. Rioters had entered the library with stones in their hands.”

“There is a whole ecosystem that tried to defend them. The same that tried to defend Afzal Guru and Yakub Memon. Had Kasab not been caught red-handed, they would have tried to defend him too,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Malviya said: “Students in library with ‘masks’; reading from shut books; looking anxiously towards the entrance rather than being relaxed and immersed in studies, which is what a library is meant for… Anatomy of Jamia rioters who tried hiding in the library after a stone pelting session?”

In another tweet, he shared an article by Swarajya, and wrote: “At Rs 599 crore, India spends Rs 3.23 lakh annually to educate one Jamia student… But what does the nation get in return? Riots? Good question to ask since India has approx 3.75 crore students.”

The BJP also targeted the Congress for its criticism over police action on Jamia students, and questioned the opposition party’s “nationalistic” credentials.

