‘BJP’s education model unscientific, regressive’: Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday said that while the AAP government’s education model focused on shaping the country’s future, the BJP is pushing the next generation into a regressive path by introducing “unscientific” issues in the syllabus. He said it is now up to people to decide which governance model to go with in the upcoming assembly polls.

Sisodia’s remark comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi polls will be a contest between the governance models of the AAP government and BJP-ruled MCDs.

“AAP delivers the best education model currently available in the country. On the other hand, you have education models of the BJP and Congress which stand out for their complete absence of vision on quality of education. They are perpetually caught between whether to include references to Gandhiji and Nehru in the syllabus or not. BJP has now introduced a course on ‘Bhoot Vidya’ in universities. They ponder on issues like whether the internet existed in the age of Mahabharata, or whether ducks create oxygen in water,” Sisodia told a press conference.

Sisodia said that the ‘Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum’ and the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ have proven to be transformative in schools, in addition to Delhi government’s other efforts towards developing infrastructure and improving quality of education.

“We have worked hard to bring futuristic changes in the education model of Delhi and therefore, it is imperative that we compare the education models designed and delivered by AAP and BJP,” said Sisodia, who handles the education portfolio.

Challenging the BJP, he added, “Show me one positive programme you have designed for the development of education and which has received a positive response from the society or other states and countries. When we launch our programmes, people from across the world take notice, praise it and are inspired by it.”

The entrepreneurship curriculum was introduced looking at India’s current unemployment rate which is “increasing”, Sisodia said, adding that nearly 2.5 lakh students pass out every year from Delhi schools. “If all these students were to seek jobs, where are the opportunities for employment? That was the rationale for introducing this curriculum in classes IX to XII,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AAP said in a statement that the party’s campaign song, ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’, will be launched by Sisodia on Saturday.

