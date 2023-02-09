Day after BJP Yuva Morcha president’s daughter is ‘kidnapped’ in Delhi, police suspect foul play, question family

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha president Vasu Rukhar’s daughter was allegedly kidnapped by two bike-borne men in Central Delhi, the Delhi Police are questioning Rukhar’s family and domestic help as they suspect someone from the house planned the kidnapping. The one-month-old child was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday evening and later found at a temple.

Though the police had initially said the kidnappers left her at the temple, they now suspect that the child was not kidnapped but abandoned. Police are also looking into the ‘personal enmity’ angle.

When asked about the allegations, Rukhar told The Indian Express that he and his family are in touch with the investigating team. “I was told that someone from the family or neighbourhood could be involved. I don’t know what happened exactly as I was not there. Maybe someone is involved. Police will see that…We are coordinating with the police investigation. Our child is safe now. We are happy,” said Rukhar.

On Wednesday evening, it was reported that Rukhar’s one-month-old daughter was snatched from her mother’s hands while she was visiting a temple near her house in the Jhandewalan area. Police had said two bike-borne men snatched the child. The mother tried chasing the accused but fell.

“We received two PCR calls on Wednesday about the alleged kidnapping around 5.16 pm-5.21 pm. We sent several police teams to the spot to rescue the child. In the meantime, we received information that an abandoned child was found near Shani Mandir in the Maurice Nagar area. It was the same child. Her mother was called and she identified her. We registered a case of kidnapping and are investigating the matter,” Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central) had said earlier.

Rukhar’s family had alleged that the child was with the mother and domestic help when the incident occurred. Police sources are now saying the family or a known person from the house is involved in the incident.

“Till now, we have not spotted any bike or suspects in the footage. We also spoke to the locals and have got no information about the kidnappers. We think Rukhar’s family, help or some known person from the house planned the kidnapping. We are questioning the family members…It is also possible that a known person abandoned the child to take revenge for something,” a police officer said.