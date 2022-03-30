BJP youth wing activists ‘attack’ Kejriwal’s residence, damage CCTV cameras, barriers

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) allegedly vandalised property outside the house of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

“Antisocial elements attacked the house of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They broke CCTV cameras and security barriers. Boom barriers on the gate have also been broken,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

“BJP goons kept vandalizing the house of CM Kejriwal. Instead of stopping them, the BJP police brought them to the door of the house,” he said in a different tweet.

दिल्ली में मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal जी के घर पर असामाजिक तत्वों ने हमला कर CCTV कैमरे और सिक्योरिटी बैरियर तोड़ दिए है. गेट पर लगे बूम बेरियर भी तोड़ दिए है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 30, 2022

Terming it as a “premeditated conspiracy”, Sisodia alleged that since the BJP has failed to defeat Arvind Kejriwal, they were “trying to kill him.”

BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya and Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had led a protest during which the incident took place. The protest was called against Kejriwal’s statement on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ in the Delhi Assembly last week. The CM had asked BJP leaders to not promote a move and not put up posters of a “false movie”. He had also claimed that filmmakers were earning money by using the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits.

Responding to Sisodia’s allegations, Bagga said “if opposing the humiliation of Kashmiri Hindus is termed to be an anti-social element, then they were anti-social.” “If asking for an apology on Kejriwal’s statement on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus is equivalent to being an anti-social element, then yes, we are anti-social elements,” he said.

He, however, denied that they had done any vandalism.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “Today at around 11.30 am onwards, a dharna was started by around 150-200 protesters of BJP Yuva Morcha outside the CM’s residence at Link Road near IP College, against the remarks of the chief minister in Delhi Vidhan Sabha regarding the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. At around 1 pm, some of the protesters breached two barricades and reached outside the CM’s residence, where they created ruckus and shouted slogans.”

“They were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint on the gate. In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm was also found vandalised as also a CCTV camera. Police personnel immediately removed them from the spot and detained around 70 persons. Legal action is being initiated,” said Kalsi.