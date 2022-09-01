scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Man shot dead at garment showroom in Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazar

Police identified the deceased as Sukhbir Singh alias Sukhbir Chairman from Rithoj village, who was staying at Maruti Kunj, Bhondsi. Police said he was the former vice-chairman of Sohna market committee from 2005-2010 and a property dealer.

In purported CCTV footage recovered by police, at least five suspects can be seen running from the showroom after the shooting. (Screengrab of CCTC footage)

The former vice-chairman of the Sohna market committee was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a garment showroom in Sadar Bazar Thursday afternoon, said police, adding that personal enmity is suspected to be the motive.

According to police, Sukhbir and his cousin, Rajender, had gone to a Raymond showroom on Gurudwara road in Sadar Bazar around 3 pm in his SUV. “As the victim was about to make the payment for clothes, at least five armed men barged into the showroom and started firing indiscriminately. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. On a complaint by the victim’s son, an FIR has been registered. In the complaint, the victim’s family has named his brother-in-law as the main suspect. Personal enmity seems to be the reason,” said a senior police officer.

In purported CCTV footage recovered by police, at least five suspects can be seen running from the showroom after the shooting. “Preliminary probe found that the accused escaped in a Swift car. It appears that the main suspect has a criminal record. Several teams are working to arrest the suspects,” said the police officer.

In the police complaint, Sukhbir’s son Anurag said his father had been active in politics from Sohna region. “… At 3.30 pm, I got a call from his cousin saying my father had been shot at by four-five men in the showroom… my father had married twice and his relations with his brother-in-law had been strained for some time… I am convinced his brother-in-law and associates have murdered him,” he alleged in the FIR.

Police said an FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 and 120-B and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Civil Lines police station.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 08:41:23 pm
Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

