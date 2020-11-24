BJP worker shot dead by 4 men, son stabbed to death trying to save him

Zulfikar Qureshi.

A 57-year-old BJP worker was gunned down, allegedly by four men who also stabbed his 22-year-old son to death as he attempted to save his father. Police said the incident took place around 6.45 am Monday when the two were at a mosque in Northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri for morning prayers.

The victims have been identified as Zulfikar Qureshi, former secretary of the minority cell morcha (Eastern unit) of the Delhi BJP, and his son Janbaz.

DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said Qureshi was shot in the head, while his son was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon: “The two were taken to a nearby hospital, where Qureshi was declared dead on arrival. He sustained more than six bullet injuries. His son succumbed to injuries during treatment.” He said a case of murder has been filed at Nand Nagri police station, and the accused have been identified. Police said Janbaz in his dying declaration named them.

Said a police officer: “Initial investigation revealed that a plot to eliminate Qureshi was hatched by a man who faced financial losses after the victim filed a complaint against him with local police over disposing stolen vehicles at the Sunder Nagar scrap dealing market. He had also filed a complaint with the National Green Tribunal over illegal handling of scrap.” So far, police have detained one accused, an associate of the man, and looking for the others.

Qureshi’s wife Reshma said she saw the incident unfold from the entrance of their home: “The mosque is 50-100 metres away from our house in Block-O of Sunder Nagari. My husband was walking towards the mosque and Janbaz was inside. Suddenly, four men intercepted him and opened fire near the mosque. Janbaz rushed out to help but the accused stabbed him. The men also locked the mosque gate from outside so my husband and son don’t take shelter inside… They stood near my husband to ensure he died.”

Qureshi’s brother-in-law Mohd Kamruddin said he was an RTI activist, who was earlier secretary of the BJP minority cell of Northeast Delhi. “Before his death, he was president of the eastern unit of the Himalaya Pariwar, founded by RSS leader Indresh Kumar. He was constantly threatened by all scrap dealers but he was doing his work with honesty,” said Kamruddin.

Investigation also revealed that Qureshi had a personal security officer around five years ago after his younger brother Munna allegedly killed their father over a property dispute. Initially, police were also probing the role of Munna for this crime. “This changed after Janbaz gave a statement before he died. Investigation revealed the accused were staying in the victims’ neighbourhood,” said a police officer.

The officer said that during questioning, the detained accused said Qureshi would file complaints against several shopkeepers of Sunder Nagari scrap market. While some moved to Mayapuri market, he continued filing complaints.

