BJP worker beaten up by unknown assailants in Greater Noida

A BJP worker was beaten and left on the road by unknown assailants in Greater Noida Thursday evening. The injured worker, identified as Sanchit Sharma, was travelling with a BJP mandal president, who later filed an FIR at Beta-2 station Friday.

Speaking to the press, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma said, “They thought that Sanchit was dead and fled after leaving him there… It is very sad that such an attack happened in Greater Noida…”

Regarding the identity of the attackers, he said he would wait for police to investigate. He added that Sanchit sustained fractures in both legs and was saved from a severe head injury by blocking the blows.

According to the FIR, Sanchit and BJP mandal president Mahesh Sharma (same name as the MP’s) were travelling towards Yatharth Hospital when they were blocked by two SUVs. “Six to seven people came with iron rods and weapons and attacked the car… we opened the doors and ran. The attackers caught Sanchit and started beating him. When we tried to save him, they pointed a revolver at me… I tried to call police twice but could not reach them. I then called the DCP, and the SHO and ACP then called me… we found Sanchit bleeding and took him to Kailash Hospital,” the FIR quoted the mandal president.

ADCP (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said, “Police immediately reached the spot. Four teams have been deployed. Footage from over a dozen CCTV cameras is being examined. The attackers will be identified and strict action taken.”

The FIR was filed under IPC sections related to rioting and under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 307 (attempt to murder).