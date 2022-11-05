scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

BJP worker beaten up by unknown assailants in Greater Noida

Speaking to the press, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma said, “They thought that Sanchit was dead and fled after leaving him there… It is very sad that such an attack happened in Greater Noida…”

The FIR was filed under IPC sections related to rioting and under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 307 (attempt to murder).

A BJP worker was beaten and left on the road by unknown assailants in Greater Noida Thursday evening. The injured worker, identified as Sanchit Sharma, was travelling with a BJP mandal president, who later filed an FIR at Beta-2 station Friday.

Speaking to the press, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma said, “They thought that Sanchit was dead and fled after leaving him there… It is very sad that such an attack happened in Greater Noida…”

Regarding the identity of the attackers, he said he would wait for police to investigate. He added that Sanchit sustained fractures in both legs and was saved from a severe head injury by blocking the blows.

According to the FIR, Sanchit and BJP mandal president Mahesh Sharma (same name as the MP’s) were travelling towards Yatharth Hospital when they were blocked by two SUVs. “Six to seven people came with iron rods and weapons and attacked the car… we opened the doors and ran. The attackers caught Sanchit and started beating him. When we tried to save him, they pointed a revolver at me… I tried to call police twice but could not reach them. I then called the DCP, and the SHO and ACP then called me… we found Sanchit bleeding and took him to Kailash Hospital,” the FIR quoted the mandal president.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activistPremium
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activist
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burningPremium
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burning
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...

ADCP (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said, “Police immediately reached the spot. Four teams have been deployed. Footage from over a dozen CCTV cameras is being examined. The attackers will be identified and strict action taken.”

More from Delhi

The FIR was filed under IPC sections related to rioting and under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 307 (attempt to murder).

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 05:42:10 am
Next Story

After Azam’s conviction in hate speech case: Police upgrade security of former Rampur DM

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement