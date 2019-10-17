BJP won’t go with CM face for Delhi assembly polls

The BJP has decided to go without a chief ministerial face for the Delhi assembly polls, scheduled for early next year, it is learnt. “We will not have a CM face to fight elections in Delhi. AAP has launched a massive campaign; the BJP is yet to. We will do it after October 24 — the counting day for Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls,” a BJP source said.

While the Aam Aadmi Party and its chief Arvind Kejriwal have changed tack following the dismal Lok Sabha performance in Delhi, focussing on its projects and promises instead of confrontation, the BJP, known for early preparations and strategising for elections, has not yet launched its campaign. A key reason, party leaders admitted, are internal differences and one upmanship among top leaders.

The dilemma before the leadership was whether the party should declare a chief ministerial candidate to counter Kejriwal’s appeal, but the intense internal feud in the state unit discouraged them to do so. At least three leaders in the Delhi unit — Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, former Union Minister Vijay Goel and state unit chief Manoj Tiwari — have been nursing dreams to occupy the top post if the party wins the polls. Supporters of each want the national leadership to announce their leader as the CM candidate before polls. Sources also said names of two other Union Ministers have been doing the rounds as possible contenders.

Internal feuds have been a perpetual issue for the BJP’s Delhi unit, which has impacted the party’s electoral performance in the past. “But now, the BJP, being a cadre party and the leadership being so powerful, is confident that it would be under control. Also, the leadership appears to be hesitant to repeat the mistake we made ahead of the 2015 February elections,” said a BJP leader.

In 2015, the BJP had parachuted Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer, into Delhi politics and announced her name as its CM candidate. Despite a massive victory for the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the party had to face a humiliating debacle, with even Bedi losing her Krishna Nagar seat to AAP, which won 67 of 70 assembly seats.

“The situation is different now. The BJP is more powerful, the leadership has a strong hold over party affairs and we have regained lost ground in Delhi. With the popularity of Prime Minister Modi, we have already got back our traditional support base as well as the middle class,” said the party leader. “Despite the massive campaign AAP is running, BJP is in a formidable position.”

After its 2014 Lok Sabha victory, the BJP had gone to assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand without a CM candidate in the last polls. “The strategy was proved right, the party won comfortably. So going to polls without a face in Delhi will not be a big handicap,” said another BJP leader.

However, he admitted that Delhi polls will not be a cakewalk.

After the low of the Lok Sabha results, AAP has taken a number of steps to improve its image. Kejriwal, once a staunch critic of the PM, has been relatively muted in his criticism of the Centre.

Recently, the AAP also extended support to the BJP’s move to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.