‘BJP will trounce AAP in MCD polls and the next Assembly election’: Nadda to party workers

Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP national president JP Nadda Sunday asked party cadres to reach out to people to speak about the former’s “corruption” before the MCD polls.

Speaking at the BJP’s Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan held at Ramlila Maidan, he told party workers: “The BJP will trounce the AAP in the MCD polls and, thereafter, in the Assembly election. Tell the people of Delhi about the AAP’s corruption.”

Raising the Delhi excise policy issue, Nadda said, “The AAP has become a party of scams. It has broken all records of corruption set by the Congress. It needs to be packed off lock, stock and barrel. Chief Minister Kejriwal had said he would enforce prohibition in Delhi if his party came to power, but he opened liquor shops in every neighbourhood after the AAP formed its government in Delhi.”

He further said that there are no principals in 745 schools run by the Delhi government, while 70% of such schools do not teach science and commerce to students. “We fail to understand how you will make poor children into doctors. Spreading lies and giving false figures to people has become your nature, Kejriwal ji,” he said.

Nadda said the trifurcation of the MCD had led to a shortage of funds, but the Delhi BJP kept working tirelessly and the civic bodies have now been unified.

Apart from Nadda, Delhi BJP MPs including Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma and Gautam Gambhir also spoke about the MCD polls and asked workers to reach out to people to ensure the party’s victory – hinting that the occasion was also to blow the election bugle.

Verma, the West Delhi MP, said, “You gave us all seven seats and because of you, we have been winning elections. Now, you have to ensure we win all seats in the coming MCD elections under the leadership of (state) party president Adesh Gupta.”

East Delhi MP Gambhir added, “Now is the time to fight, fight for truth. We want to make Delhi swachh and not hand it over to those engaged in false promises. In the coming elections if we fight together, then no one can defeat us.”

Former state president and MP Tiwari said, “Last time, from the same stage, Home Minister Amit Shah gave us a mantra and with the power of karyakartas, we went on to win more than 180 seats in the MCD. Last time, after the Panch Parmeshwar programme, we won two out of three polls – MCD and Lok Sabha. This time, we will win all three polls.”

The MCD has been run by the BJP for three consecutive terms now and anti-incumbency is high, even as the AAP is close on its heels.

The polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced as the Centre wanted to unify the civic bodies from three to one and also conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards.

A committee formed for delimitation of municipal wards is likely to complete the exercise by the end of this month, following which the Union Home Ministry can issue a notification for the elections to 250 wards of the MCD, officials said. If the exercise goes as per schedule, then Delhi can see corporation polls in December.