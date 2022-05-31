BJP vs BJP in East Delhi unit, Gambhir in eye of storm

Discontent has surfaced in the BJP’s East Delhi unit, with district president from Shahdara Ram Kishore Sharma writing a letter to the state unit head, demanding action against Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai for “conspiring” against East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir.

Sharma, in a letter to state president Adesh Gupta, accused the MLA of issuing false statements against Gambhir to the media and of constantly speaking against the party.

Bajpai hit back, saying that he has never spoken against the MP or the party. “I have no ill will against him (Gambhir). I have never engaged in anti-party activities,” he said.

According to Sharma, he and former councillor Ramesh Gupta had gone to watch an IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on May 25. Gambhir, who is the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, was staying in a bio bubble along with team members and was not allowed to meet anyone closely.

Sharma, in the letter, said Gambhir arranged for them to stay in the same hotel as him and they went to meet him.

An aide of Gambhir claimed: “As the MP was quarantining, he met the district president and former councillor from a distance. However, the MLA from Gandhi Nagar claimed that Gambhir meets karyakartas at a distance or uses sanitiser after meeting them.”

Bajpai, however, said the district president should have clarified things with him first. “It is he (Sharma) who has engaged in anti-party activities by writing such a letter,” he said.

When contacted, Gambhir told The Indian Express that everything is in the public domain and such things have been happening for a long time: “It is for the state leadership to decide if they want it to be this way or take some action.”

Gupta said he is yet to see the letter.