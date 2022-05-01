scorecardresearch
BJP leader Vijay Goel launches cleanliness campaign outside Jama Masjid

Senior BJP leaders, including North MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and former Mayor Jai Prakash, also participated along with sanitation workers of the corporation.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 1, 2022 8:37:12 pm
Goel said his cleanliness campaign will connect people of all religions, castes and classes. (File)

Senior BJP leader and vice-chairman of Gandhi Smriti, Vijay Goel, launched a cleanliness campaign outside Jama Masjid and nearby areas on Sunday.

“The message that I am trying to convey is ‘swachta se sadhbhavna’,” he said and added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always stressed on cleanliness and harmony by calling upon people’s participation with his slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. Now it should be everyone’s effort, ‘Sabka Prayas’, towards ensuring cleanliness.”

Senior BJP leaders, including North MCD Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and former Mayor Jai Prakash, also participated along with sanitation workers of the corporation.

Goel said he chose Jama Masjid area for the drive as the festival of Eid is around the corner and the Chandni Chowk area was his old parliamentary constituency. “Gandhi ji was the first to start the campaign on cleanliness. If there is a clean city, then people of all communities will benefit,” he said.

On the Jahangipuri violence, Goel said the cleanliness campaign will send a message that “we should all work together and participate in each other’s festivals and also extend our cooperation in this”. Goel said his cleanliness campaign will connect people of all religions, castes and classes.

