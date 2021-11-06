BJP, VHP leaders at puja on namaz site, speeches invoke Shaheen Bagh, Pakistan

A week after 26 people, a majority affiliated with right-wing outfits, were arrested for attempting to disrupt Friday namaz in Gurgaon’s Sector 12A, a group of 22 local right-wing outfits Friday held a Govardhan puja at the same site. Organised by the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, it was attended by BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s international joint general secretary Surendra Jain, and Haryana BJP spokesperson Suraj Pal Amu.

Said Mishra: “Do not use roads for your politics. We saw it in Shaheen Bagh. They had done tamasha by blocking roads. What happened? Has CAA been revoked? Arteries and nerves, if blocked, stop the body’s movements. Similarly, if roads are blocked, the city and country stop.”



He said that the Samiti, by opposing the namaz, had shown a way to the rest of the country. “The residents of Gurgaon have shown that we need azadi (freedom)… azadi to walk on roads, to go to the hospital, to the office, to work. People here have attained that azadi by their struggle. I salute people who have fought for this freedom. This is the real fight for azadi. Not the one for which slogans of azadi are raised.”

Mishra said that in the next 3-4 weeks, namaz will not be offered at any public place in the city. “The administration and Muslim community have also agreed that the earlier list (of 37 designated sites) was not legal. In this country, Waqf boards own the highest amount of land… make your arrangements to pray there,” he said.

Alluding to bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, he said: “Yesterday on Diwali, a lot of orders and edicts had been imposed on Hindus all over the country. And what was the result? Jitna dabaoge, jitna atyachar karoge (the more you oppress; the more you victimise us)… what happened yesterday will happen again. If we are pushed to the wall, then a push has to be given in response (Phir ek dhakka toh maarna hi padta hai).”

After the Samiti had announced the puja on Friday, some representatives of the Muslim community had said they were willing to relocate, provided they were given an alternative space or Waqf board properties were cleared of encroachments.

Before Mishra took the stage, Surendra Jain felicitated all 26 people, who were arrested last week for disrupting namaz at sector 12A. Lauding them as ‘Dharam yodhas’, Jain said, “Due to the struggle of these warriors, the administration cowed down. This is your victory.”

He said they would not allow namaz in public places in the entire country. “This will not become a second Pakistan. Those who want to offer namaz in public places can go to Pakistan. Blocking roads to offer namaz is jihad. It is jihad against Hindus, against law and order, against the country and against humanity… it is terrorism,” he said. The speeches were met with applause amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Gurgaon toh bas jhaanki hai, poora desh baaki hai (Gurgaon is just the trailer, the whole country is left)’.



Stalemate continues

The Gurgaon administration had Thursday withdrawn permission for namaz at eight out of 37 sites in the city. In a statement by the Gurgaon Police, the authorities stated that the decision was taken after “objection from local residents and resident welfare associations”. A committee comprising members of Hindu and Muslim communities and social organisations was constituted for identifying a list of spots where Friday namaz can be offered “in the future”.

Altaf Ahmad, who was part of a committee meeting with the DC on Wednesday, said on Friday that the Muslim community had decided not to offer namaz at Sector 12A for this week.

“Juma Namaz will happen at the rest of the 36 places as it was happening before. It is the duty of the administration and police to ensure law and order is maintained. There are three sites where it did not happen today — Sector 12, Sector 47 and Sector 18. At these sites, Govardhan Puja was happening, hence we voluntarily stepped back as the same was advised by police forces on ground,” said Ahmad.

Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Gurgaon, said, “Our responsibility is to maintain law and order and to ensure that harmony is maintained. The situation was peaceful today.”

Mahavir Bhardwaj, state president, Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, claimed Friday that in the meetings held with the administration and Muslim communities, the number of designated sites had been further reduced to 20.

“The administration has requested for 3-4 weeks to make arrangements. In the near future, the sites would come down to zero. Namaz will not be allowed to occur at public places,” he said.

Bhardwaj appealed to the public to dial 100 if they saw namaz happening at a public place. “We will ensure it is shut in five minutes,” he said.