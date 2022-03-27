BJP versus CM as Kashmir Files row simmers in capital

Senior BJP leaders, MPs, and party workers led by state president Adesh Gupta staged a protest near the Delhi Vidhan Sabha against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statements on the film The Kashmir Files, even as the latter said the BJP was politicising the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

Former Union Health Minister and MP Harsh Vardhan said: “The development that took place in J&K in the past seven years has not happened in 60 years since Independence.”

During a press conference after the budget, when asked about his statement on The Kashmir Files, Kejriwal said, “In the last 20-25 years since the Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus, the BJP has been at the Centre for 13 years. In the last 8 years, the BJP has been in the Centre. Has even one family been rehabilitated in Kashmir? No one. What the BJP has done is politicise the issue. And now they want to earn crores by making a movie on their pain. Over Rs 200 crores have been earned. We have two demands: put this movie on YouTube so everyone can watch it, and whatever has been earned should be used for the rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits. And second, concrete steps should be taken so that Kashmiri Pandits can go back to their homes.”

On Kejriwal’s statements on uploading The Kashmir Files on YouTube, MP Ramesh Bidhuri said, “Why has he not uploaded his advertisements and development works on YouTube?”

Addressing protesters, Gupta said Kejriwal, who “made fun” of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits in the Assembly, will meet the same fate as the Congress, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“This is not the first time Kejriwal has shown his anti-Hindu mentality,” he said.