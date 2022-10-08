BJP versus BJP as East Delhi MLA makes veiled attack on MP Gambhir

In a veiled attack on BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, BJP MLA from East Delhi’s Gandhinagar, Anil Bajpai, has written a letter to L-G V K Saxena demanding a CBI probe into “illegal allotment of dhalaos (dumping grounds) under MCD to individuals, NGOs and private organisations”.

“In some assembly constituencies in East Delhi, the space allotted to dhalao area has been converted into rasoi, library, and other works and ownership has been to private organisations,” he wrote.

Though Gambhir is not named, the link to him is apparent since the cricketer-turned-politician, through his NGO, runs four jan rasois (community kitchens) where around 3,000 people are served food for Re 1 every day. He has also got community kitchens and a library constructed on land that was earlier an MCD dumpyard in Priya Enclave. Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to inaugurate the library in the coming weeks.

When contacted, Bajpai said compactor machines should be installed in places where dhalaos do not exist. He said if a library or jan rasoi comes up, it should be made clear under what terms and conditions the land was allotted, and whether the MCD had done any advertisement (inviting bids) for the same. Asked if the letter was aimed at Gambhir, he said he has not named anyone, but reiterated that an advertisement should have been issued before allotting MCD land.

Gambhir did not respond to attempts seeking a comment, but sources said the Delhi BJP leadership has been apprised about the letter and told to look into the issue.

An aide of Gambhir said, “We are doing community service by feeding hungry people and giving them quality food for Re 1. The food is served from his own earnings that he makes from cricket. If anyone wants that we should not feed the poor and hungry, then they are free to come and demolish it.”

Gambhir had spoken about his jan rasoi and library initiatives at The Indian Express Idea Exchange event recently. “There are frustrating days when you want to help someone but can’t because of red tape… I want things to happen every day but in politics, change takes time and I become impatient. I actually cross the line on frustrating days. There are some very good moments in my political career as well. Be it clearing the Ghazipur landfill, development of the Yamuna Sports Complex or the community kitchens where we serve 3,000 people every day at Re 1, it has all been very satisfying. We opened a library and the kitchens at what used to be a garbage dump,” he had said.

Advertisement

“To be honest, we haven’t taken a single permission from anyone. And if tomorrow the existing party in Delhi wants to demolish it, they have the right to do so. If we had to take permissions, then we would have just been tangled and not have been able to feed thousands of people or set up the library,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Bajpai in his letter to the L-G also demanded that harsh punishment be given to officers, NGOs or private organisations if found guilty of flouting rules.

This is not the first time Bajpai, who switched from the AAP and joined the BJP, has targeted Gambhir.

Advertisement

A senior BJP leader said, “While such statements are expected from opposition leaders, here your own MLA is speaking against the party MP. It is for the state unit to look into it, else it can become very frustrating and will give rise to more factionalism.”

At the Idea Exchange, Gambhir had also said: “When it comes to BJP in Delhi, if an MP does well, the counterpart shouldn’t feel insecure. Ultimately, it’s not about those 7 MPs, the MCD, the BJP versus AAP or about between us and them. It is about saving Delhi.”