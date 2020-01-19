‘BJP using CAA, NRC to divide people on communal lines’

A 40-foot-tall map of India at the Shaheen Bagh protest, Saturday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) A 40-foot-tall map of India at the Shaheen Bagh protest, Saturday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

After former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan was detained at Allahabad airport Saturday, allegedly to prevent him from speaking at an anti-CAA rally, he was put on a flight to Delhi. This gave him a chance to visit Shaheen Bagh, where hundreds of women have been protesting against the CAA and NRC for over a month.

“They thought that only Muslims would protest, but this is a protest for all communities as it is against the Constitution, the poor of the country, and the Muslims,” he said on stage at Shaheen Bagh.

Kerala’s Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac and actor Sushant Singh also made it to Shaheen Bagh, where both addressed protesters Saturday. “The entire country is inspired by the resistance shown by Shaheen Bagh, as CAA is against the Constitution,” said Issac.

A 40-foot-tall map of India made using mesh and iron, with neon lighting on the edges, now stands tall at the site, with ‘We the people of India reject CAA, NPR, NRC’ painted in white in the centre. On Saturday, many protesters also wrote postcards addressed to PM Narendra Modi.

Calling CAA and NRC ploys of the current government to divide people on communal lines, Gopinathan said “the right to dissent is the essence of democracy and when people stop doing that, it becomes a dictatorship”.

