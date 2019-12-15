BJP used police to set buses afire during Delhi protest, alleges Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Left), image tweeted by the minister (Right) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Left), image tweeted by the minister (Right)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday accused the BJP of getting the police to set buses on fire during a protest in south Delhi against the amended Citizenship Act as part of its “dirty politics”.

Tweeting some photos from the protest site, Sisodia called for an impartial investigation into the violence.”An unbiased investigation should be launched into what these people in uniform were putting in the buses from white and yellow cans before they were set ablaze. At whose behest was this done?” Sisodia said a tweet in Hindi, alleging that the police, acting on the BJP’s behest, was behind the act.

In another separate tweet, the Deputy Chief Minister also announced that all schools in southeast Delhi are to remain closed on Monday, following violent protest near Jamia University.

Earlier today, three public buses and a fire tender were set afire in Delhi’s New Friends’ Colony after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in South Delhi turned violent.

According to Delhi Fire Service, students of Jamia Millia Islamia University blocked the way of one of the fire tenders and damaged it. Two firemen were also injured in the violence, they said. Jamia Millia, however, denied its involvement in the arson and violence, claiming it was the work of “outsiders”.

Hours later, police stormed into Jamia campus and lathi-charged students. While the Jamia administration condemned the police action, the police said it “only acted to control the situation after violence.”

