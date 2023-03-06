‘Victim of political rivalry’: BJP UP spokesperson moves Delhi HC seeking transit anticipatory bail in Tamil Nadu migrant labour controversy

Prashant Kumar Umrao, an advocate and the spokesperson for Uttar Pradesh BJP, moved the Delhi High Court Monday seeking transit anticipatory bail in the matter arising out of an FIR registered by the Tamil Nadu police pertaining to his tweets on the plight of migrant workers from Bihar working in the state.

The plea states that an FIR at Thoothukudi Central police station against him was “wrongly registered” in response to certain tweets which Umrao had posted on his Twitter account “based upon the news covered by national news agencies”. The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief).

The plea states that Umrao gained the knowledge of said FIR through a press release of the State of Tamil Nadu and several news articles which were recently published covering the action initiated by the State of Tamil Nadu in response to similar tweets and news articles.

“That on 04.03.2023 the Respondent no. 1 through Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, has published a Press Release wherein it has informed that action is being taken against people who published certain information relating to migrant laborers being attached in Tamil Nadu and a case has been registered against the applicant under IPC sections 153, 153(A), 504, and 505. The respondent no 1 has also informed that special teams have been formed under the orders of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, to arrest certain persons including the applicant,” the plea states.

The plea goes on to state that in light of the FIR registered against Umrao, he is “seriously apprehending arrest”. The plea claims that Umrao is a resident of Delhi and is practising in the courts herein and has moved the plea with the objectives of “safeguarding his liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and seek appropriate protection” to enable him to pursue his legal remedies before the courts in Tamil Nadu, as otherwise, he would be “arrested before he can avail his legal remedies before the appropriate courts having jurisdiction in the subject FIR”.

Umrao, standing counsel for the state of Goa in the Supreme Court, is also spokesperson of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Uttar Pradesh and thus remains politically active, raising his voice for addressing the concerns and welfare of general public, the plea states. The plea further states that recently national daily “Dainik Bhaskar” published a news article wherein it informed that “Bihari migrant labourers in the state of Tamil Nadu are being killed for speaking Hindi and that 12 labourers were hanged to death and around 15 labourers are being estimated to have died in the incidents”.

The plea claims that subsequently several other news agencies published similar news plight of Bihari migrant workers and several prominent social media handles on Twitter also posted the aforesaid news on their social media accounts. “Also, several videos depicting violence upon the migrant workers in Tamil Nadu started flooding the social media,” the plea states.

It is further stated that Umrao “in good faith” to address the plight of migrant workers relying on the said news articles and the video clips shared on social media, posted a tweet which read, “15 people of Bihar were hanged in a room in Tamil Nadu for speaking Hindi and 12 have sadly died. After that, Tejaswi Yadav shamelessly celebrated birthday party with Stalin in Tamil Nadu.”

The plea states that thereafter certain fact-checking agencies got involved it came to light that the “the video clips shared on the social media actually pertain to a different time period and do not pertain to any incident related to the violence upon the migrant workers in Tamil Nadu”. It was also found out that the news regarding the Bihari migrant workers hanged to death for speaking Hindi were fake, the plea states.

Umrao states that on March 3, 2023 taking note of this he “being a responsible citizen” deleted the tweet. When on March 4, the press release of DG of police Tamil Nadu came to light, he got to know that his name was in the FIR. The plea refers to March 4 press release of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, wherein the CM expressed his “concerns on the false news being published about the migrant workers in Tamil Nadu”.

The plea states that the provisions under the FIR are “not even prime facie” attracted to the facts of the present case and Umrao is “merely being made a scapegoat”. “The Applicant is a victim of political rivalry as the Applicant is associated with a different political party,” the plea states.

Umrao has prayed for an order directing that his transit anticipatory bail plea be allowed and in the event of his arrest he “shall be released on such Transit Anticipatory Bail for a period of twelve weeks”, to enable him to appear before the concerned Investigating Officer or submit to the competent territorial jurisdictional Court and present a plea for anticipatory bail before such Court.