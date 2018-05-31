BJP trying to prevent efforts to control profit margins of private hospitals: AAP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

After the CBI searches at Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain’s residence, AAP accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to scuttle its efforts to rein in profit margins of private hospitals through the searches. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP and said, “Yesterday, Satyendar (Jain) had announced the policy against profiteering by private hospitals and today, the Modi government conducted a CBI raid at his house. The BJP wants this policy to be scrapped. This is a revolutionary policy to help people. We are not afraid of CBI raids. The policy will be implemented irrespective of how many raids are conducted.”

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also attacked the investigative agency, accusing them of having the sole purpose of trying to stop development work being conducted by the AAP. “The entire public hospital lobby is perturbed by the launch of this policy to cap their profits. Such lobbies, be it the education mafia, water tanker mafia, all have good rapport with the central government. The moment we act against these lobbies, the central government puts CBI, ED and Delhi police behind us.”

