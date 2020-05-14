BJP to party leaders: ‘Break down stimulus package in local language on social media’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Wednesday’s press conference. (Express photo: Anil Sharma) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Wednesday’s press conference. (Express photo: Anil Sharma)

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore stimulus package to revive the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis, phones of the top BJP leadership and the state team buzzed with a message to reach out to followers through social media, with a simple message in their language.

The leaders, which included all seven MPs, were informed by the Central team of the press conference Wednesday by Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman and minister of state Anurag Thakur regarding the announcement, and asked to ensure it reaches everyone in their local language and simplest terms through social media.

A day later, all the MPs, MLAs, councillors and office bearers of mandal, district and state were again sent a note by general secretary organization, Siddharthan, saying they must tweet about the announcements or post on social media.

“If you face any problem regarding this, you can consult state vice president Rajiv Babbar,” it said.

Babbar told The Indian Express, “The idea is just to break things into simpler terms because every person is not familiar with economic terms. People come to us asking what benefit they will get, so we asked our team to decode it and spread the message. It was not mandatory though.”

The message sent by the Central team stated, “The contents and note has to be translated into local languages. All BJP MPs should tweet and retweet the messages and post on the social media. The MPs are requested to circulate the economic package details widely on WhatsApp groups,” it read.

This has to be repeated for every press conference, it said.

A senior BJP leader said that the state leadership has been told to ensure that the details of the stimulus package reached across sections of the society through WhatsApp groups.

Special focus has to be on reaching out to migrants and the poor, he said.

Soon after Sitharaman’s press conference, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari put out a series of tweets talking about how the package will affect contractors, MSMEs and with details of the Special Liquidity Scheme. MPs Gautam Gambhir, Hans Raj Hans were also seen sharing details of the package.

