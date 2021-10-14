BJP to launch ‘Jhuggi Samman Yatra’ on Vijayadashami to reach out to slum dwellers before MCD polls

The Delhi BJP will launch ‘Jhuggi Samman Yatra’ Friday on the occasion of Vijayadashami to reach out to slum dwellers in the city ahead of the corporation polls. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that in the first phase of the campaign, BJP workers will cover 33 Assembly segments between October 15 and November 29.

The campaign will begin from Moti Nagar Assembly constituency, he said.

“In view of the civic issues like sewage, power and water woes and other problems faced by people living in slums, the BJP teams will have dialogue with them and try to resolve it to their satisfaction,” Gupta said.

The polls of Delhi civic bodies are likely in April next year when BJP, which rules the MCDs, will face AAP, which has been trying to upstage it over issues of corruption and mismanagement.

Delhi has roughly 30 lakh people living in 675 slum clusters. A large chunk of slum dwellers had been traditionally voting to Congress in Delhi but switched to AAP in 2013 and 2015 assembly polls in large numbers.

Since then the free electricity and water scheme, water connections, and road construction schemes of AAP had led to this section voting largely for AAP during Vidhan Sabha polls.

“Party leaders will reach out to slum dweller and tell them that how they have been benefited by the schemes of Central Government like ration, direct benefit transfer while state government has made only hollow promises of flats and employment,” said BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

Leader of the oppostion in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the slum dwellers were promised flats seven years ago by AAP government in Delhi but nothing like that happened.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that the BJP ruled MCD is exploiting Safai Karamcharis for the last 15 years and crushing the poor for personal gains. He added that BJP has been talking about regularizing 200 employees appointed till 2003, while thousands of other sanitation workers are now in queue.