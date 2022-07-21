scorecardresearch
BJP to hold three-day brainstorm session in Vrindavan, Mathura

Delhi state president Adesh Gupta said the sessions are meant to devise the party’s future strategy and training on vision forward.

Written by Abhinav Rajput | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 1:59:34 am
BJP’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta will be in attendance at the sessions.

With delimitation of MCD wards set to start and the BJP fresh off a defeat in the recent Rajinder Nagar bypolls, the party will hold a three-day brainstorming session in Vrindavan and Mathura between July 26 and July 28, senior leaders told The Indian Express.

Another senior BJP leader said there would also be programmes on party ideologues such as Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and others during the three days. BJP MPs, office bearers and Gupta would be in attendance, apart from some leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

“The leaders will also do darshan at temples in Mathura and Vrindavan,” said the party leader.

The party had earlier held a similar brainstorming session last year in Haridwar, to strategise for MCD elections that were slated for early 2022 but were put off. “Though there is no clarity on when exactly the elections will take place, the party wants to be ready for all situations, particularly with the MCD delimitation exercise taking place. Senior leaders will use this as a platform to give their opinion on the recent Rajinder Nagar bypoll defeat and the way forward,” he said.
The BJP, which has been ruling the MCDs for three terms, is facing a tough challenge from the AAP this time round.

With the party losing six bypolls under the current state unit, the party is planning to re-strategise its operations and plan more innovative campaigns in Delhi, which would connect with local workers and build a parallel narrative to the Aam Aadmi Party government that can attract voters, said another party leader.

AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak had defeated BJP’s Rajesh Bhatia by over 11,000 votes in the recent bypoll. This had prompted a section of Delhi BJP leaders and
workers to train guns at the state leadership, accusing it of “failing” to connect with local workers and focusing on meetings and star campaigners instead of developing leadership at the grassroot level.

