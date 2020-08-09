BJP to form panels to oversee MCD work, counter AAP charges

BJP national vice-president Shyam Jaju. Archive BJP national vice-president Shyam Jaju. Archive

To counter Aam Aadmi Party, which has been vocal on the functioning of civic bodies for the last one month, BJP will form a three-member committee and working group of 18 people, which will oversee the works of each corporation — South, East and North. BJP national vice-president Shyam Jaju said that for the working group of 18, six people will be chosen from each civic body. “One person from the party will be heading each civic body, and the remaining 15 people will be mayors, leader of houses, standing committee heads and other senior leaders of the corporations,” he said.

Jaju said a lot of work is being done by the civic body’s leaders, which needs to be kept before the public, and the heads of the three-member committee will act as a link between the party and the corporation.

The BJP has been running all the three civic bodies since 2007 and will be heading for the next election in 2022 with three terms’ anti-incumbency. The AAP hopes to make inroads into the civic bodies.

AAP leaders have been particularly vocal on issues related to civic bodies such as encroachment and gaushalas. Both parties are also going for organisational changes at the assembly, district, mandal and booth levels to strengthen the units with efficient local leaders.

Jaju said the party will reach out to caste groups which are very small in the city but have been left out because political parties think their numbers are insignificant.

The BJP recently made former mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and first-time councillor Adesh Kumar Gupta its Delhi BJP chief, with an eye on the civic polls.

