Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Delhi: BJP to burn effigies of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia

The development comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) burnt effigies of Ravan made of garbage at several locations in protest against the BJP’s “failure” in the maintenance of cleanliness in the national capital.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition will demonstrate against corruption done by Kejriwal and Sisodia by burning their effigies. (File)

Alleging liquor scam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will burn the effigies of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital Wednesday.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will along with other party leaders demonstrate against corruption done by Kejriwal and Sisodia by burning their effigies, the BJP said in a press statement.

The BJP’s main focus ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections likely to be held in December is to give the message that AAP government is embroiled in corruption in liquor as well as construction of classrooms.

More from Delhi

The AAP on the other hand wants the focal point in Delhi to be condition of sanitation, landfill sites and corruption in the MCD.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 10:46:45 am
