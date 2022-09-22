scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

BJP targets AAP over Delhi govt think tank

Alleging that DDC Vice-Chairman Jasmine Shah had violated central services rules, BJP MP Parvesh Verma has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena seeking his removal.

Former BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa

The BJP Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had misused his powers by appointing AAP workers in the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, and that they are being given salaries and facilities on par with administrative officers.

At a joint press conference with former BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, he said Shah and members of the commission are social media workers for AAP and have nothing to do with the development of Delhi.

The AAP, in its response, said, “It seems like these people have turned into nautankiwalas after being devoid of any real issues to talk about. From morning to evening BJP and its people resort to slander by fraudulence. We have said time and again, if you sense any wrongdoing, start an investigation and throw all of us in jail. The truth is that be it the CBI or ED, they didn’t find anything in any of the investigations. Nothing was found in the investigation of the excise policy, nothing was found in the investigation of our schools. The nautankiwalas have now come forth with another nautanki today. If we had done anything wrong there’d be an investigation, not press conference.”

In his September 13 letter, Verma claimed that Shah was appointed as Vice-Chairman of the DDC, the Delhi government’s think-tank, holding the rank of a minister with equivalent pay, allowances, and all other facilities.

Former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa meanwhile raised the issue of vacancies of teachers in Delhi schools, alleging that the Kejriwal government was not recruiting enough teachers and was spending the money saved as a result for campaigning for his party in the elections to be held in other states. Citing a news report, he claimed that 84 per cent of posts of principals, 34 per cent of vice-principals, 40 per cent of TGT teachers and 22 per cent of PGT teachers are lying vacant in government schools.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 02:36:05 am
