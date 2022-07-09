BJP adopts another tactic to run away from MCD polls: AAP on delimitation commission

Reacting to the Centre’s formation of the delimitation committee, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has adopted another tactic to run away from the civic polls by forming the committee with no direction on the number of wards to be set up in Delhi.

Expressing his displeasure over the lack of clarity on the committee’s functioning, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “We are happy that the central government has constituted a committee for the ward delimitation of the MCD, but there is no direction on the number of wards, how will this committee work then?”

The MCD polls, originally scheduled for April, were put off hours before the election schedule was to be announced. The election was called off as the BJP-led central government planned to unify the MCDs and conduct delimitation to decrease the number of wards.

Calling the delimitation order completely ‘hollow’, Atishi said, “The committee has been provided with a deadline of four months but the order nowhere mentions the number of wards in which the MCD has to be delimited. The delimitation committee has got work on paper, but the main information to start the work itself is missing. This order is 100% hollow because the committee cannot even start its work, let alone finish it.”

The MLA from Kalkaji added that this is because the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act clear mandates in section 5(6) that “the number of seats cannot be more than 250 and the number is to be decided by the central government at the time of incorporation of the Municipal Corporation”. The law of the land gives the power to the central government but they constituted the committee without doing the same.

“Delhiites are well aware of the maladministration and corruption in MCD. The more you delay, the more support/vote comes in favour of Arvind Kejriwal. You will have the same fate in MCD as you had in the Assembly. You will be reduced to a single digit,” said the MLA.