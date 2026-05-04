As BJP sweeps Bengal, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has a jhalmuri party to celebrate; state BJP chief enjoys mishti doi

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept West Bengal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated the victory by sharing jhalmuri and roshogolla with her Cabinet colleagues and state party president Virendra Sachdeva.

Jhalmuri, a spicy, savoury mix of puffed rice, namkeen, gram, and sometimes onion, with mustard oil, is perhaps the most common street snack in West Bengal. Roshogolla (rasgulla) is a popular Bengali sweet.

Chief Minister Gupta had the impromptu jhalmuri party with Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra, and Parvesh Sahib Singh at the Delhi Secretariat.

“The victory of the Indian people, especially in West Bengal, is special. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s model of good governance has triumphed,” Gupta said.