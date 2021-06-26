BJP state leadership steps in to pacify spokespersons

The BJP state leadership has intervened to pacify its spokespersons, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Harish Khurana, after they left most party WhatsApp groups as they were upset over not being given “due representation and responsibilities”.

Party sources said general secretary, organisation, Siddharthan held meetings with both Bagga and Khurana on Thursday and listened to their grievances. Both leaders conveyed that they expect more responsibilities and representation in the party’s state unit.

While a partial truce has been brokered with Bagga, sources said Khurana is still unhappy.

Bagga, who has over 7 lakh followers on Twitter, had removed his party credentials from his handle’s bio, which earlier read “BJP spokesperson, BJP Karyakarta, BJP MLA candidate Hari Nagar Vidhan Sabha, Swayamsevak”.

A senior BJP leader had said Bagga was unhappy over not being given the post of youth wing president and having to continue as spokesperson.

Sources said Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana, also left most party WhatsApp groups, including those of spokespersons and office bearers. Despite being a senior member of Delhi BJP, sources said, Khurana had felt “ignored”.

Bagga was part of the press conference held by the party on Sunday and also moderated a press briefing on the issue of oxygen crisis in Delhi during second wave on Thursday. “I have always been a party karyakarta and will continue to be one,” he said, refusing to comment further.

Bagga, however, added “Spokesperson, BJP Delhi, Swayamsewak” to his Twitter bio on Friday. He and Khurana, however, have still not rejoined the WhatsApp groups they left.

Delhi BJP media head Naveen Kumar said both leaders have always supported the party and its ideology: “There are no differences. Leaving a group should not be taken so seriously.”