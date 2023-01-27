BJP state exec meeting begins today, MCD poll loss among items on agenda

The BJP’s two-day state executive meeting, the party’s first after its defeat in the MCD polls, will begin Friday. Dissecting the results of the civic elections last year, which ended the party’s 15-year reign over the municipality, is among the chief items on the agenda for the meeting, sources said, adding that the party will particularly analyse civic wards where it did well in addition to those where it was found wanting.

The meeting, to be chaired by Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, comes after the party’s National Executive meeting which was held on January 16 and 17, as per tradition.

Paving the way for a roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the state executive meeting will be followed by district-level as well as mandal-level meetings. Sources said an overhaul of the party’s state unit was likely after the conclusion of the meeting on Saturday.

“The party’s performance in the MCD elections — down to the booth-level — will be assessed. The AAP;s hijacking of the MCD House twice this month, failure of the AAP Delhi government and the status of implementation of central government schemes are also on the agenda,” a party source said.

“We will discuss the defeat in the MCD elections and the way forward regarding the party’s activities till the next meeting three months later. Developments related to the overhaul of the state unit are expected after the conclusion of the meeting,” a senior party leader said.

The first session will be held in the state office on the evening of January 27 in which senior leaders and state officials will participate. “Among the primary objectives of the meeting is also to motivate the cadre in the wake of the MCD elections and to ensure that morale is high enough — on the basis of the fact that the party was able to get a triple-digit tally of seats in the MCD elections — to ask workers to take the party forward in the 2024 and 2025 elections,” a source said.

On January 28, a full house meet will be held at Dr Ambedkar Bhavan Auditorium in which there will be three sessions. Party insiders also said “an important political resolution” is expected to be passed, adding that it had given the responsibility for arrangements related to the meeting to new workers associated with its frontal bodies.