BJP spokesperson slams Kangana Ranaut’s ‘bheek’ remark, says even PM Modi inspired by Gandhi

A day after actor Kangana Ranaut mocked Mahatma Gandhi in a series of Instagram posts, BJP Delhi spokesperson Nighat Abbass said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inspired by his teachings and such statements against him amount to defaming India at international level.

“Mahatama Gandhi has been given the Father of Nation status by the people of country. Whose ideals have kept the Bharatiyata alive in the country, Whose thinking has inspired our Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi also,” she said in a video which she also shared in her Twitter timeline.

“I want to know what Kangana Ranaut wants to become by saying absurd things about him. By saying such absurd things she is regularly raising questions on freedom struggle and is hurting the people of country. I believe she is not just hurting people of the country but defaming India at international level,” she said.

Mahatama Gandhi was is and will be ‘Father of Nation’ and BJP is also inspired by him, she said.

Ranaut on Tuesday claimed Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi and went on to mock his mantra of ahimsa by saying that offering another cheek gets you “bheek” not freedom.

In making the “bheek” comment, Ranaut wound the clock back to last week when she described India’s Independence as “bheek”, or alms, and declared that freedom came in 2014.

In a series of posts on Instagram, Ranaut this time targeted Mahatma Gandhi and said “choose your heroes wisely”.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor had demanded action on her saying she has insulted the families of freedom fighters.