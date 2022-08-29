scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

BJP, SP spar over Supertech demolishment project

In a tweet on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote, “The twin towers of Noida are a living example of corruption and anarchy during Akhilesh Yadav’s and SP’s tenure in power. Today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and under the BJP government, the building of corruption will be demolished. This is justice and rule of law.”

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

As the Supertech twin towers were demolished Sunday on orders of the Supreme Court, the ruling BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the main Opposition Samajwadi Party got into a war of words.

In a tweet on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote, “The twin towers of Noida are a living example of corruption and anarchy during Akhilesh Yadav’s and SP’s tenure in power. Today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and under the BJP government, the building of corruption will be demolished. This is justice and rule of law.”

The SP hit back, tweeting from its official Twitter handle: “Listen Keshav Prasad Maurya. The ones responsible for this building of corruption is the BJP. Because Supertech gives donations to BJP and they also sit with BJP people and work as middlemen. You should swear that you have not received money from Supertech and are not partners in their corruption.”

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 01:46:13 am
