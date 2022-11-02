BJP sharpens attack on farm fires: ‘AAP in both Delhi, Punjab’

BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia Tuesday blamed AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for “criminal negligence” as the pollution level plunged to “severe” category in Delhi, and demanded resignations of the two AAP CMs.

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said, “The residents of Delhi and Punjab are breathing poison and that is only because of Delhi CM. Despite having facilities provided by the central government, the Kejriwal and Mann governments have done nothing to control the air pollution.”

Brandishing a copy of a news story, the BJP spokesperson added, “Delhi air has turned poisonous and Punjab farm fires have surpassed last year’s fires. The environmental ministry also conducted a study which shows the seriousness of the condition. Delhi residents are asking for answers on why stubble burning is not being stopped in Punjab.”

The Delhi BJP questioned the AAP governments’ “incompetence” to solve the stubble burning issue. “Kejriwal will make false promises and will lie to the people that he will prepare for the next pollution wave but is doing nothing to resolve the current situation,” Bhatia said.

Reacting to this, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “BJP has no right to talk about pollution. The central government had promised that it will give money to Punjab farmers for not burning stubble but has not given any money. The BJP itself got caught and fined Rs 5 lakh for construction work in its central office and they are talking about pollution.”