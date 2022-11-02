scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

BJP sharpens attack on farm fires: ‘AAP in both Delhi, Punjab’

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said, "The residents of Delhi and Punjab are breathing poison and that is only because of Delhi CM. Despite having facilities provided by the central government, the Kejriwal and Mann governments have done nothing to control the air pollution.”

The Delhi BJP questioned the AAP governments’ “incompetence” to solve the stubble burning issue. (File Photo)

BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia Tuesday blamed AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for “criminal negligence” as the pollution level plunged to “severe” category in Delhi, and demanded resignations of the two AAP CMs.

Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said, “The residents of Delhi and Punjab are breathing poison and that is only because of Delhi CM. Despite having facilities provided by the central government, the Kejriwal and Mann governments have done nothing to control the air pollution.”

Brandishing a copy of a news story, the BJP spokesperson added, “Delhi air has turned poisonous and Punjab farm fires have surpassed last year’s fires. The environmental ministry also conducted a study which shows the seriousness of the condition. Delhi residents are asking for answers on why stubble burning is not being stopped in Punjab.”

The Delhi BJP questioned the AAP governments’ “incompetence” to solve the stubble burning issue. “Kejriwal will make false promises and will lie to the people that he will prepare for the next pollution wave but is doing nothing to resolve the current situation,” Bhatia said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...
More from Delhi

Reacting to this, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “BJP has no right to talk about pollution. The central government had promised that it will give money to Punjab farmers for not burning stubble but has not given any money. The BJP itself got caught and fined Rs 5 lakh for construction work in its central office and they are talking about pollution.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 05:21:50 am
Next Story

Delhi is #1 — in nation’s worst air quality

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement