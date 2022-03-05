Delhi: BJP sharpens attack on AAP with ‘booze referendum at over 1,000 locations’

With MCD elections around the corner, the BJP’s Delhi unit Friday conducted a “referendum” at 1,120 places across the city to “collect the opinion of about 10 lakh people” on the Delhi government’s new excise policy.

About 50,000 party workers, MLAs, district morcha presidents and vice-presidents participated in the drive, during which boxes were placed at residential areas to seek “feedback” from the public. “The AAP government promised to start colleges, schools and provide employment to youngsters but in reality, it is promoting wrong practices and creating a threat to the health of youngsters and women by bringing this policy,” said BJP state president Adesh Gupta.

Responding to the BJP’s fresh attack, the AAP in a statement said: “This is not any referendum, it’s BJP’s fear. With the new excise policy, the AAP government has put an end to the BJP’s liquor mafia. It should collect feedback on its leaders who are involved in the mafia and tell people how they earned Rs 3,500 crore illegally through liquor mafia.”

The “referendum” was conducted at several places by senior leaders such as Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Bidhuri, Hans Raj Hans, Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta.

The liberalised policy, which marks the exit of the government from the liquor business, and clears the path for reducing drinking age from 25 to 21 and allowing home delivery of alcohol, has given the BJP a handle a month ahead of the civic polls — just when AAP had it on the back foot over allegations of corruption, mismanagement and negligence by the corporations.

Four months since the policy’s implementation, AAP has had to make an amendment, essentially banning liquor vendors from offering discounts, landing it in a court case. The government defended its move saying vends were getting crowded by customers, leading to law and order issues.

Before the new policy, Delhi had around 850 liquor shops, more than half of which were government run. After the change, the total number of vends were to remain the same but be reallocated to ensure even distribution.