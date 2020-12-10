BJP sharpens attack as MPs land at Kejriwal’s door: Pay MCDs Rs 13,000 crore

BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwari, state chief Adesh Gupta, Mayor Jai Prakash and others protest outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, Wednesday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

A day after AAP leaders held a protest alleging they were being stopped from meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence, BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, the party’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and its MLAs joined councillors already sitting outside the CM ’s office since Monday.

The councillors, including MCD mayors, are demanding Rs 13,000 crore that they claim is due to the corporations by the Delhi government, and the BJP leaders said they had gone to extend their support.

Gambhir said Kejriwal had built his political career around protests but now that he is in power, he is unwilling to come out and meet MCD leaders raising legitimate demands. “He staged the drama of house arrest only to blame the central government and so that he does not have to come out to face MCD leaders. This also shows that his support for farmers is also a eyewash,” he said.

On Tuesday, the CM and AAP leaders, including deputy CM Manish Sisodia, had said Kejriwal had been put under house arrest even as Delhi Police denied the claim. Police had said AAP leaders were not being allowed to go to his residence in groups as BJP councillors were already sitting there and it could lead to clashes.

On Wednesday, Tiwari said funds not being given to MCDs had led to salaries of sanitation workers, teachers and health workers not being disbursed on time, which means they cannot run their households.

“Our councillors will fight till the end, until the AAP government clears the dues,” he said.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha hit back, saying BJP and MCD sending their members to camp outside the CM’s residence was a mere excuse.

“Their real target is the kisan andolan. The BJP doesn’t want the farmers’ revolution to become a force to reckon with.”

“I challenge the BJP and the Delhi Police — even if you send 400 members of your party, even if you deploy not one, but 400 Delhi Police companies, you cannot stop Kejriwal from being a part of the farmers’ movement, you cannot stop him from supporting them,” he said.

